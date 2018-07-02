A joint program between Bell and Boeing Co. scored a $4.2 billion order for 58 tiltrotor military aircraft, with the much of the work set to take place in Fort Worth and other Texas cities.

The U.S. Department of Defense order, announced Friday, is for variants of the Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey, a tiltrotor aircraft that combines aspects of both helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.

Much of the work manufacturing the aircraft will take place in Texas, including in Fort Worth, where Bell is headquartered. The company employs about 4,100 workers in North Texas, according to its website. Previously known as Bell Helicopters prior to a February rebrand, Bell is a subsidiary of Rhode Island-based Textron.

