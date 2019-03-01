The Fort Worth Zoo is partnering with Toyota Motor North America to develop the Toyota Children’s Ranch and Petting Coral.

The exhibit, set to open in May 2019, will have an area for children to get up close to goats, sheep, miniature donkeys and more.

“The exhibit will allow Zoo visitors to interact with animals while at the same time educating children and adults about responsible animal husbandry and conservation,” said Michael Fouraker, Fort Worth Zoo executive director.

Construction on the exhibit started in the former horse an longhorn corral areas of the Zoo’s Texas Wild! exhibit.

