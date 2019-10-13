One person is dead following a shooting involving police officers at a home in South Fort Worth early Saturday morning, officials say. (Published Oct. 12, 2019)

The officer who fired the shot that killed a 28-year-old woman in Fort Worth early Saturday morning did not identify himself as a police officer prior to shooting, a Fort Worth Police Department spokesman says.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday on the 1200 block of E. Allen Avenue in Fort Worth. The woman killed has been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as Atatiana Jefferson.

Her family said she was watching her 8-year-old nephew at the time.

"She didn't do anything wrong, but she's inside of her home, trying to protect her home and my son that's inside. She's not a threat. She's a college graduate," Jefferson's older sister Amber Carr said Saturday.

Police initially responded after a call from a neighbor indicated the front door to the home was open. The neighbor, James Smith, said he noticed all of the lights were on. There was no movement in the house, so he called the non-emergency line asking for a welfare check.

Body camera video released by the Fort Worth Police Department shows the officer, who has not been identified, walking around outside the house with a flashlight. He then stops, points his flashlight at a window and then draws his gun after seeing a person watching him from inside the house.

The officer is heard commanding, "Put your hands up, show me your hands" before firing his weapon once.

In a press release, police said the shot was fired after "perceiving a threat," but did not specify what the threat was. Once officers entered the home, they located Jefferson and a firearm and began to provide emergency medical care.