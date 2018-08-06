A city panel on Monday recommended a $12 general admission fee for Fort Worth’s Botanic Garden.

The Botanic Garden Strategic Planning Task Force unanimously approved the fee to raise money for the park’s operations.

Discounts would be available for families and low-income guests.

A $7 fee now charged to get into one part of the park -- the Japanese Garden -- would be eliminated.

The city Parks Board must sign off on the recommendation, which would then go to City Council. A final vote is expected in November.

The land was once used by Indians and early settlers. The garden was built during the Great Depression and dedicated in 1933. It is located across from Trinity Park along University Drive just north of Interstate 30.