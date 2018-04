A Fort Worth police officer was injured in a crash along Interstate 30 near Beach Street, April 9, 2018.

A Fort Worth police officer has been hospitalized after a car crash.

The crash took place along the East Freeway near Beach Street.

The officer's condition is not known. No other injuries have been reported.



From Texas Sky Ranger, it appears the officer's cruiser was struck from behind by a Jeep.

