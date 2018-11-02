Fort Worth Man Tests BBQ Skills at Legendary Contest

A vegan from Fort Worth hopes his barbecue can impress judges. Chad Herman is 550 miles from home in the ghost town of Terlingua, competing in the barbecue cookoff Friday. (Published 2 hours ago)

Cooler weather may have you craving a bowl of chili.

The ultimate celebration of chili is going now in far West Texas. It's the 52nd Annual CASI International Terlingua International Chili Championship.

"This Saturday, cooks from all across the country will compete for the title of Champion. Our organization is always extremely proud to crown a new winner each year," CASI's Facebook page read.

CASI stands for Chili Appreciation Society International. It is considered "the granddaddy of chili cook offs."

Along with the search for the best chili, the event also includes The Original Terlingua International Championship Chili Cook-off 31st Annual Bob Roberts Memorial BBQ Cook-off.

And, a vegan from Fort Worth is there for that big food contest. Chad Herman is 550 miles from home in the ghost town of Terlingua and competing in the barbecue cookoff that happens today.

Chad is a printer by trade with the family-owned Comark Direct, and a cook by passion.

"I just like cooking and sharing," he said.

Chad rolled into Terlingua Wednesday night and has been busy prepping for the big showdown. He and his group of eight started cooking at 7 Friday morning.

And to make it more interesting, he doesn't even eat meat. "Just on a vegan diet for health reasons," he said.

The four-day celebration in Terlingua is considered "a Texas tradition of epic proportion."