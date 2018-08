A Fort Worth man was shot in the face Saturday night while he stood at his front door, police say.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Randol Crossing Lane in Far East Fort Worth, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police said the man answered the door at 10:27 p.m. and was shot. There was one other person in the house at the time, but he fled when he saw armed men at the door.

The man who was shot was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.