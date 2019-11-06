Fort Worth's Iconic Pioneer Tower to Illuminate Again

It's been decades since light has shone from inside Pioneer Tower at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, but that will change on Wednesday night.

The tower, which stands at 208 feet tall, was built in 1936. It’s been under renovation and construction for about a year with crews removing grates from all sides in order for it to be relit from within.

The grates were installed sometime in the late 1970's or early 1980's, city officials said.

"A lot of the work that was done here was to go back and recapture that infrastructure, build it today's standards," explained Richard Zavala, director of public events. "There was a lot of internal stuff that was done that wouldn't have met the code and engineering and construction."

Zavala says the $4.7 million project also includes cleaning, repointing, and sealing the 1936 brick facades. There was also a need to replace a limestone band, plus roughly 6,000 glass blocks on the side of the tower.

New LED lights can also be changed to celebrate local milestones and events, such as the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

"Twenty five, 50, 75 years from now – we’ve got to continue to reinvest in the infrastructure, otherwise you're going to lose it," Zavala said. "So here's our way of saying, this is important. Keep it up for the future and you'll see the benefits."

A formal unveiling ceremony and celebratory relighting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at 3401 W. Lancaster Avenue.