Fort Worth ISD will hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss a teacher who was placed on leave after allegedly sending anti-immigrant tweets to President Donald Trump.

The 5:30 p.m. meeting at 2903 Shotts St. will address the teacher's possible termination.

Georgia Clark, who taught English at Carter-Riverside High, was reporting undocumented students in her school district in the tweets. She tweeted the school had been "taken over" by "illegal students from Mexico," adding that Trump was elected "on the promise that a wall would be built in order to protect our borders."

The tweets have since been deleted.

"Our school year ends today. The Board of Education will discuss, and possibly take action on, her case on Tuesday, June 4," Clint Bond, executive director of external and emergency communications at the Fort Worth Independent School District, told NBC News in a statement.

The Hispanic student population in Fort Worth Independent School District is nearly 63 percent.