Fort Worth Firefighter Killed in Head-On Crash Along U.S. Highway 377

Funeral arrangements pending for Fort Worth firefighter killed in crash

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC 5 News
    Fort Worth firefighter Charles Andrew Heimer, pictured.

    There are heavy hearts in Fort Worth for a firefighter killed in an off-duty head-on crash in Hood County Monday.

    Charles Heimer, 42, was headed down U.S. Highway 377 west of Cresson when a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit his vehicle head on at about 1 p.m.

    Heimer was killed at the scene. The driver of the pickup, 51-year-old Tammy Lanier, of Cresson, was airlifted to a Fort Worth hospital. Her current condition is not known.

    "He'll be missed. The guy was a workhorse. He was somebody we counted on. He was twice the size of most men and ... he worked twice as hard as everyone else," said Station 12 A-Shift Capt. Gerardo Flores.

    Heimer, a Marine and 12-year veteran of the Fort Worth Fire Department, is survived by his wife, Aimee, and two sons, 9-year-old Ashton and 6-year-old Aubrey.

    The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

    Funeral arrangements are pending.

      

