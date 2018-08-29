There are heavy hearts in Fort Worth for a firefighter killed in an off-duty head-on crash in Hood County Monday.

Charles Heimer, 42, was headed down U.S. Highway 377 west of Cresson when a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit his vehicle head on at about 1 p.m.

Heimer was killed at the scene. The driver of the pickup, 51-year-old Tammy Lanier, of Cresson, was airlifted to a Fort Worth hospital. Her current condition is not known.

"He'll be missed. The guy was a workhorse. He was somebody we counted on. He was twice the size of most men and ... he worked twice as hard as everyone else," said Station 12 A-Shift Capt. Gerardo Flores.

Heimer, a Marine and 12-year veteran of the Fort Worth Fire Department, is survived by his wife, Aimee, and two sons, 9-year-old Ashton and 6-year-old Aubrey.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Funeral arrangements are pending.