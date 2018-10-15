Fort Worth Commission to Discuss 'Hate Banner'

The Fort Worth Commission will meet Monday to discuss a “hate banner” that showed up in the city earlier this month.

The banners saying “deport them all” were draped from the Morningside bridge that crosses busy Interstate 35 in Fort Worth near a part of the city with a large Hispanic population. A group of citizens took the sign down, but wanted something to be done.

"Maybe this isn't the first time this has happened in Fort Worth, but this is the first time that we've been able to act on something and realize because of the climate in the nation we need to prepare for it,” Commission chair Eva Bonilla said.

Possible actions include launching a public awareness campaign and planning a community forum.

The freedom to speech is protected, but there are ordinances on the books concerning where banners and fliers can be posted. The commission may decide to use positive messaging on banners and fliers posted in a legal manner.

The commission could also launch a campaign teaching community members how to properly report the incidents to police.

The 12-person commission is appointed by the mayor and city council.