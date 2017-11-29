The sudden resignation of the Plano Independent Schools superintendent on Tuesday came with little explanation from the board of trustees. (Published 42 minutes ago)

The sudden resignation of the Plano Independent Schools superintendent on Tuesday came with little explanation from the board of trustees.

Board of Trustees President Missy Bender explained the decision to part ways with Dr. Brian Biggeli at Tuesday’s board meeting by saying, “We have different leadership philosophies and we have mutually agreed to make a change.”

The comment followed several trustees publicly offering praise to Biggeli, in contrast with what was about to happen next.

The trustees voted unanimously to accept a resignation agreement with Biggeli in which the district agrees to pay Biggeli $307,306.46 in pay and benefits to end his employment with PISD before his contract expires. The contract was set to expire June 30, 2019. Under the resignation agreement, Biggeli uses accrued vacation days between now and January 31, 2018.

By January 31, 2018, he’s asked to clear out his office and turn in all district equipment.

Biggeli was two years into a three year contract and there were no outward signs of significant trouble. The Texas Education Agency confirmed it wasn’t investigating the district and received no recent complaints about Biggeli.

Biggeli didn’t answer reporter questions on Tuesday.

But a former trustee who served on the board for about a year and half under Biggeli’s term said she was not surprised by the shake-up.

Marilyn Hinton, who left the board after losing an election in May, said the board and Biggeli respected each other, but the working relationship wasn’t a good one.

“I’m not sure there was really a break down as much as things not meshing,” said Hinton. “There’s a difference and because I think that both parties feel that this is a mutual agreement to go separate ways it’s not really a break down.”

Hinton said she couldn’t pinpoint any one reason for the board and Biggeli’s discontent, but believed it was from both sides and built up over time.

“If he had stayed and they continued to not agree on things then, that’s not really healthy for the community as well,” said Hinton.

But a North Texas education watchdog says taxpayers should be asking questions.

Bill Betzen, a retired Dallas ISD teacher and author of a blog called studentmotivation.org, wrote about Biggeli’s credentials when PISD hired him in 2015. The “mutual separation” comes at surprise to Betzen.

“It’s what’s happening to kids. That’s why we need to know the rest of the story. If the decision was made for the children then we need to know why. If it wasn’t, then we really need to know why,” said Betzen.

Wednesday, NBC 5 reached out to each PISD board trustee by phone and email. Board President Missy Bender replied through a PISD spokeswoman with this statement:

Per our Plano ISD Board Operating Protocol, which designates that the board president speak on behalf of the board, I am replying to your inquiry. We discussed at last night’s meeting, and provided in our statement, the reason for separation. The factor, as cited, was the recognition between the board and superintendent that we possess differing leadership philosophies and mutually agreed to make a change. As previously stated, the separation agreement was a collaborative effort between the board and superintendent to serve in the best interest of the district. The agreement was provided in hard copy at the meeting and can be viewed online at https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicItemDownload.aspx?ik=41587890. The information provided, including the separation agreement, joint statement, Dr. Binggeli’s letter of resignation and my letter of recommendation, are all that is available to share.

Also on Tuesday, a board trustee left his post. Greg Myer cited personal reasons. PISD said Myer’s resignation was not related to Biggeli’s exit. Myer was just elected to the board in May, beating Hinton who was the incumbent.

The board plans to appoint a new trustee to serve on the board until the next election cycle in May 2019. The board plans to announce the application process at its next board meeting on December 12th. Hinton on Wednesday said she is not going to apply to fill the position.