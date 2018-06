In this file photo, members of Texas A&M University select a collie to become the ninth Reveille, replacing Reveille VIII after seven years.

Former Texas A&M mascot Reveille VIII died Monday at 12 years old, according to The Battalion, Texas A&M's student newspaper.

The collie became sick early Saturday and did not recover.

Reveille VIII will be buried next to the other former Reveilles near Kyle Field.

She made her first appearance as Texas A&M's mascot in 2008 and was replaced by Reveille IX in May 2015.