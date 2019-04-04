Former Lee Park in Dallas Renamed Turtle Creek Park

The former Lee Park in Dallas has been renamed Turtle Creek Park by the Dallas Park Board.

According to the Turtle Creek Conservancy, the park surrounding Arlington Hall near the Katy Trail was founded in 1909 as Oak Lawn Park.

The name was changed to Robert E. Lee Park in 1936 when a six-ton bronze statue of Robert E. Lee was funded and commissioned by the Dallas Southern memorial Association.

The statue stood and the park name remained until 2017 when the Dallas City Council decided to remove the statue and revert the name of the park back to Oak Lawn Park.

Possible Meteor Spotted In Southeastern U.S.

There were nearly 500 reported sightings of a fireball over the Southeastern region of the U.S. early Thursday morning, according to the American Meteor Society. Reports of the possible meteor came from Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and Alabama. (Published Thursday, April 4, 2019)

On Wednesday, the Dallas parks Board met and voted 11-3 to rename the park Turtle Creek Park. With the vote, the conservancy said there is no need for a city council vote and the name change is official.