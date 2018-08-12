Former Dallas Sheriff Jim Bowles Dead At Age 89

Dallas County Sheriff Jim Bowles speaks to an NBC 5 reporter outside of the Dallas County Jail in 1989.

Former Dallas County Sheriff Jim Bowles died Saturday evening at the age of 89, his family confirmed in a statement.

James 'Jim' Carl Bowles' family said the former sheriff died Saturday surrounded by family in Mexia.

Bowles was first elected sheriff in Dallas County in 1985. He served as sheriff for the county until 2005.

Bowles was born and raised in Dallas and served in the Navy and Air Force. He then worked for the Dallas Police Department for thirty years.

In 1963, Bowles was the supervisor of the Dallas Police Department radio division during the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in downtown Dallas.

Bowles was interviewed by the House Select Committee on Assassinations. The group came to the conclusion that Lee Harvey Oswald was the lone shooter of President Kennedy.

In a 2008 interview with the Dallas Morning News, Bowles said he believed Oswald acted alone, but wrote about a conspiracy as a 'spoof.'

"Most people feel there was some kind of conspiracy," he told the Dallas Morning News. "So they want a conspiracy, I'll give them a conspiracy."

He attempted another term in office in 2004, but lost in the Republican Primary. Bowles was indicted in 2004, accused of diverting more than $100,000 of campaign money for personal use. Those indictments were later dismissed after the primary by a judge in Dallas County.



Bowles' wife Martha died in 2016. The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Texas Fallen Officers Foundation, The RMS Listeners Foundation, Mexia Police/Fire Department and/or the Limestone County Sheriff's Department.