The embattled former superintendent of Allen schools who pledged to retire from that same post in Katy over bullying allegations now finds himself embroiled in a plagiarism controversy.

Lance Hindt, who served as Allen's superintendent from 2013-16 before leaving for the Houston-area school district, is under investigation by the National Association of Scholars over claims that he plagiarized extensively in his 2012 doctoral thesis, titled The Effects of Principal Leadership on Teacher Morale and Student Achievement.

A high school principal in Georgia said Hindt's work bears a strong resemblance to his own thesis that he wrote in 2008 for Liberty University, according to the Houston Chronicle.

