Football players sang the National Anthem when the bands couldn't make it to their makeup game on Friday. (Published 4 hours ago)

When the Granbury Pirates vs. Crowley Eagles game Thursday night was rained out, they made it up on Friday. The problem was the bands didn't make it to the game.

NBC 5 viewer Tracy Deason wanted us to know about the patriotism on display under the Friday Night lights.

The announcer told the players and the crowd, there would be no National Anthem before kick off, since there were no bands.

Deason says, that's when the Granbury Pirates placed their hands over their hearts and started to sing.

When Sound System Fails, Pep Rally Turns Into Anthem Sing-Along

A packed gymnasium stood and waited for the National Anthem, but when the sound system failed, the audience made sure there was an anthem. (video courtesy of Keith Wanke) (Published Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018)

She says it wasn't too long before the Crowley Eagles joined in and the fans too.

"We could not be more proud of our young men and what they represented," said Deason.

Well done Pirates and Eagles, well done.

By the way, it was a really close game, but Granbury lost to Crowley 35-34.

