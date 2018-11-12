Food Drive at Aledo ISD School Exceeds Goal

A school-wide effort to help others is a big win for food banks in Parker County. McCall Elementary in Aledo wrapped up their annual food drive. (Published 4 hours ago)

A schoolwide effort to help others will pay off in a big win for food banks in Parker County.

The goal to stop hunger was Monday's Tell Me Something Good.

McCall Elementary in the Aledo Independent School District wrapped up its annual food drive. The theme this year was Wrestle Down Hunger, so wrestling masks and costumes were part of the fun.

The mission, though, was serious: collect 7,000 items.

At Least 31 Dead in Most Disastrous Wildfires in California's History

Two massive wildfires continue to rage throughout California. (Published 4 hours ago)

When it was all said and done, the food drive brought in more than 8,000 cans and boxes of food for the Center of Hope and Manna Storehouse in Parker County.

"When we help others, we are all winners," said Emery Harbuck, whose children, Hudson and Harper, attend school in the district.

Do you have something good to share? Email photos or videos and include details about your story at iSee@nbcdfw.com.