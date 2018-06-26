A sergeant in the Harris County Sheriff's Office tested positive for an opioid after touching a flyer left on a car Monday afternoon, officials say.

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday the sergeant walked out of the sheriff's office in the 600 block of Lockwood Drive and removed a flyer that was placed on the car, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.



After driving away, she started to feel light-headed and ultimately tested positive for the opioid Fentanyl. A flyer placed on another car nearby also test positive for the opioid.

"We're going to take this matter very seriously," Gonzalez said. "We just wanted to get this information out to the public because we don't know if it's an isolated incident."





Gonzalez said 10 to 15 flyers were found on other vehicles on Lockwood Drive. Authorities were working to determine if the building on Lockwood was targeted because it is a law enforcement facility or if there were flyers in other parts of Harris County.

"(Fentanyl is) very deadly," he said. "It's one of the major concerns in law enforcement these days because of the high number of overdoses that we've seen in other parts of the country."

Officials with the Harris County Fire Marshal and Houston Police Department were assisting in the investigation.

Gonzalez said he wanted to reiterate how easily the opioid could be transferred.