Flower Mound Needs Dozens of Crossing Guards

The Flower Mound Police Department is in the process of hiring dozens of crossing guards ahead of a November takeover of the program.

Last month the Flower Mound Town Council voted to cancel the contract of All Cities Management Services (ACMS), the current provider of crossing guards for schools within the community.

Prior to the council’s vote to cancel the contract and turn the responsibility of crossing guards over to the police department, Flower Mound Police Chief Andy Kancel expressed concern about his department already being understaffed.

Now, the Flower Mound police need to hire approximately 60 guards to cover 67 intersections for four shifts a day on 175 school days a year.

The department has already hosted two crossing guard job fairs, and will host a third on Friday, Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Flower Mound Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Rd.

"We are looking for citizens that are looking for an opportunity to engage in their community, participate in helping to cross children and make for a safer environment to and from school," said Shane Jennings, the special services captain for the Flower Mound Police Department.