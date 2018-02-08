First Responders Escort Body of Fallen Richardson Officer to Funeral Home - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

First Responders Escort Body of Fallen Richardson Officer to Funeral Home

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    Raw Video: Procession for Fallen Richardson Officer Sherrard

    North Texas police and fire departments line the procession route for fallen Richardson Police Officer David Sherrard, as his body is escorted to Restland Funeral Home in Dallas. (Published 30 minutes ago)

    Officers, firefighters and other first responders escorted the body of fallen Richardson Police Officer David Sherrard to a Dallas funeral home Thursday night.

    The procession travelled from the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office to the Restland Funeral Home.

    Dallas, McKinney and Plano police officers assisted Richardson police in escorting the fallen officer's body, and police and fire departments from Fairview, Allen, Plano and Dallas lined the route and stood in salute to Sherrard as the escort passed through their jurisdictions.

    Sherrard, 37, died Wednesday after he was shot while responding to a call. He is the first Richardson officer to be killed in the line of duty in the city's 60-year history.

