First Jobs of NBC 5 Today: Larry Collins at the Toy Store - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

First Jobs of NBC 5 Today: Larry Collins at the Toy Store

By Larry Collins

Published 45 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    First Jobs of NBC 5 Today: Larry Collins at the Toy Store
    NBC 5

    Summer jobs are a rite of passage for teenagers around North Texas – making memories that will last a lifetime.

    All week long, the NBC 5 Today crew has gone back to their roots; revisiting their first jobs.

    Reporter Larry Collins’ first job was at a toy store in his hometown in Louisiana and said it was an unforgettable experience.

    "The best part of the entire job was that we were required to play with all the toys," Collins said. "What better way to get all the kids excited?"

    'It Destroyed the House': Twisters Rip Through Ohio, Indiana

    [NATL] 'It Destroyed the House': Twisters Rip Through Ohio, Indiana

    Two tornadoes left communities in Ohio and Indiana covered in rubble and tens of thousands without power at the end of Memorial Day.

    (Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019)

    He spent the morning with the workers at Dallas’ oldest family-owned toy store, Toys Unique seeing if he still had what it takes.

    "It’s a mix of job, playing with kids, babysitting," Toys Unique employee Jeremy Kasper said.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices