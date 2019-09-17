Firefighters Working Large Fire in Dallas

Breaking news from NBC 5. Dallas firefighters are currently working a large fire at a commercial building near the Dallas/Irving city limits, Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

The fire is happening at a large warehouse in the 9000 block of Directors Row, near I-35E and Regal Row.

Crews have reported that part of the roof of the building has collapsed. Smoke and fire can be seen coming from the building.

So far, there's no word if anyone was inside the building at the time.

