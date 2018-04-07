A vehicle crashed into a house in Hurst, causing it to explode and catch fire Saturday afternoon. (Published 19 minutes ago)

Explosion, Fire After Vehicle Crashes into Home in Hurst

A vehicle crashed into a house in Hurst, causing it to explode and catch fire Saturday afternoon.



Flames and smoke were seen billowing from a home on the 400 block of Myrtle Drive shortly before 2 p.m. Home security footage obtained by Telemundo 39 appeared to show the explosion.

Several neighbors told NBC 5 they heard a "boom" sound followed by sirens from first responders.

Firefighters told NBC 5's partners at KRLD that the vehicle struck a gas line, sparking the explosion. Three people in the hosue were transported to a hospital, with one person in critical condition, KRLD reported.



There have been no immediate reports of injuries.

Check back for more on this developing story. As details unfold, elements may change.

