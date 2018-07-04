Fire Destroys Dallas Family's Home

Dallas Fire-Rescue battled triple digit temperatures to put out a house fire in West Dallas Tuesday.



The blaze broke out about 4:15 p.m. and quickly spread to various parts of the home on the 3500 block of McBroom Street.

The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire, but six of their dogs were trapped in the front yard.

“We are going to just have to wait to see if we can find the other pups,” Rafael Martinez, one of the homeowners said. Fire crews were eventually able to contain the fire and gain access to the front yard where they discovered all of the dogs alive.

“The material things it can be recovered, even when it is hard to see all this,” Martinez said.

Fire investigators believe a tree branch fell onto a power line which came into contact with and ignited grass, starting the fire.