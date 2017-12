Dallas Police Officer Gerardo Guardiola's home was destroyed by a fire on Christmas Eve. (December 25, 2017)

It was a somber Christmas morning for the Guardiola family, after their Forney home was engulfed in flames Christmas Eve.

Gerardo Guardiola, a 21 year veteran of the Dallas Police Department, said he and his family were enjoying dinner when they noticed something wrong with their outdoor fireplace.

It was smoking, and before they could determine what was wrong, the flames had gotten out of control, said Guardiola.

The flames ravaged their home, located in the 10,000 block of Wild Rose Circle in Forney. It was a complete loss, according to the Forney Fire Department.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the fire.

Guardiola, his wife, and two children were able to get out safely, as well as about ten other guests they had over for Christmas dinner.

Guardiola said his family moved into that house on Christmas Eve in 2005.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



The Dallas Police Association's Assist The Officer Foundation is helping the Guardiola family with living accomodations and collecting donations on their behalf.

If you'd like to help the Guardiola family, you can visit the Assist The Officer Foundation donate page.



If you make a donation, you should specify the money should go towards Officer Gerardo Guardiola and family.