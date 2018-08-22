Fire Ant Mounds Surface After Recent Rains

You may have seen those mounds popping up lately. And if you're from Texas, you know to stay away from them.

Entomologists say recent rains are responsible for bringing fire ants to the surface in droves.

“When I was little, I'd stand in fire ant beds before you realize, and they'd swarm up your leg,” said McKaye Day of Denton.



What happens next – is painful.

“It feels like fire, burning,” she said. “It definitely hurts if there's a lot of them."

Fire ant bites can sting and cause swelling. In small pets, they can be deadly.



“Fire ants can be especially vicious because you don't really know that they're on you,” saidJanet Laminack,Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent for Denton County. “And when they climb up on you they all sort of sting at one time."

For every problem -- fire ants included -- there's a solution. Some work better than others.

Texas AgriLife suggests using a bait and then a mound treatment, but that could take weeks. For a quicker fix, pouring boiling water down an ant mound is about 80 percent effective, says Laminack.

The internet claims that grits work.

Not true.

“I just read about that, actually,” laughed Laminack. “No, because the ants won't pick up that size. That's a myth."

What's not a myth -- is the mark fire ants can leave, if you're in the wrong place, at the wrong time.

“Everything's bigger in Texas,” said Day. “We have the bigger, badder bugs, too."