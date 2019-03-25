Federal officials arrested 43 people last week after an investigation into one of Southeast Texas’ largest drug organizations that lasted more than three years.

"Operation Wrecking Ball" focused on drug trafficking and related crimes across multiple states, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In addition to the 43 people arrested Tuesday and Wednesday, four people were already in custody and nine others remain at large. Authorities have seized more than $3.1 million as part of their investigation.

