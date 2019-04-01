A man was killed and a boy injured after an apparent shooting in South Dallas Sunday night, police say. (Published April 1, 2019)

A 33-year-old man is dead and his 8-year-old son injured after a shooting Sunday night in South Dallas, police say.

According to police, neighbors reported hearing gunfire around the 4600 block of Wahoo Street shortly after 11 p.m.

Responding officers found the man, identified as Clifton Norton, next to a car with front windows shattered. His son was sat in the front seat, police said.

Both were transported to Baylor Medical Center where the father was pronounced deceased. The boy had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

