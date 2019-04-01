Father Killed, Son Wounded in South Dallas Shooting Sunday Night: PD - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Father Killed, Son Wounded in South Dallas Shooting Sunday Night: PD

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    Metro
    A man was killed and a boy injured after an apparent shooting in South Dallas Sunday night, police say. (Published April 1, 2019)

    A 33-year-old man is dead and his 8-year-old son injured after a shooting Sunday night in South Dallas, police say.

    According to police, neighbors reported hearing gunfire around the 4600 block of Wahoo Street shortly after 11 p.m.

    Responding officers found the man, identified as Clifton Norton, next to a car with front windows shattered. His son was sat in the front seat, police said.

    Both were transported to Baylor Medical Center where the father was pronounced deceased. The boy had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

    No further information was immediately available.

    Check back for updates on this developing story.

