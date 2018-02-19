Driver Killed in Crash Along 121/360 in Grapevine - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

Driver Killed in Crash Along 121/360 in Grapevine

Published at 4:00 PM CST on Feb 19, 2018 | Updated at 9:31 PM CST on Feb 19, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		119828
    2
    Germany    		106420
    3
    Canada    		85619
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Driver Killed in Crash Along 121/360 in Grapevine
    NBC 5 News
    A fatal crash slows traffic along Texas 360/121, Feb. 19, 2018.

    Police say speed appears to be a contributing factor in a deadly crash Monday afternoon at a busy interchange.

    The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on northbound Texas Highway 121 at Texas 114 and Texas 360.

    Investigators said the driver of a red Corvette lost control, swerved, and struck a barrier. The vehicle went airborne and landed in the opposite lanes. The driver, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Debris from the vehicle struck at least two other cars, but no other injuries were reported.

    Further details are not yet confirmed.

    Lanes on state highways 121 and 360, as well as the ramp from eastbound Texas 114 to southbound Texas 360/121, were closed for more than an hour while emergency crews worked at the scene.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices