Driver Killed in Crash Along 121/360 in Grapevine

Police say speed appears to be a contributing factor in a deadly crash Monday afternoon at a busy interchange.

The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on northbound Texas Highway 121 at Texas 114 and Texas 360.

Investigators said the driver of a red Corvette lost control, swerved, and struck a barrier. The vehicle went airborne and landed in the opposite lanes. The driver, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Debris from the vehicle struck at least two other cars, but no other injuries were reported.

Further details are not yet confirmed.

Lanes on state highways 121 and 360, as well as the ramp from eastbound Texas 114 to southbound Texas 360/121, were closed for more than an hour while emergency crews worked at the scene.

