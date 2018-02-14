Family of Murdered 14-Year-Old Searches for Answers

The family of 14-year-old Natalie Hernandez, a Pleasant Grove girl killed in a drive-by shooting Monday, says the question of "why" remains unanswered. (Published 3 hours ago)

"We don't know what she was doing or why she was there. She was just supposed to get something to eat, and next thing you know we are at the hospital," said Mireya Hernandez, Natalie's aunt.

Dallas police say Hernandez was with friends on the 1800 block of Ormanond Drive when a dark colored SUV pulled up alongside and opened fire. Hernandez and a 16-year-old boy, who is expected to survive, were both shot. Surveillance video then shows the group running to a nearby convenience store for help.

Hernandez's family says she was looking forward to her quinceañera and had already picked out a dress.

"Just the other day she was with her step-dad trying to figure out music for her father-daughter dance, and now we are picking out music for her funeral, and it's very, very hard," Mireya Hernandez said.

Natalie Hernandez was a freshman at Dallas' W.W. Samuell High School.

Dallas police are asking for help in the murder case and are authorizing Crime Stoppers to pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment in the fatal shooting. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Callers can remain anonymous.