Family of Man Killed by Farmers Branch Police Holds Vigil

The family of a man shot and killed by Farmers Branch police demanded justice at an emotional vigil Saturday night.

Johnny Moreno's family and friends gathered at a strip mall on Emerald Street near Royal Lane at the scene of the shooting Wednesday evening. They prayed, lit candles, and released balloons.

"They planned to kill him," said the victim's father Juan Moreno. "They were determined to kill him."

Officers from Farmers Branch were tracking the stolen pickup that Moreno was driving.

Moreno, 35, refused to stop and sped past officers.

One officer opened fire as the pickup got near him.

His family said the crime of stealing a car doesn't deserve the death penalty and that the officer's life didn't appear to have been in danger.

"I want them fired, never to work again in the state of Texas," said Elizabeth Moreno, Johnny Moreno's aunt. "That's what we want is justice."

Even though Farmers Branch police were involved in the shooting, it happened in the city of Dallas.

Dallas police are leading the investigation and the Dallas District Attorney is also conducting an inquiry.

Friends and family members are planning to meet with Farmers Branch's mayor on Monday.