The scene of an officer-involving shooting that left one man dead in Northwest Dallas on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Juan Moreno, who was suspected of driving a stolen pickup truck being monitored by police, was shot and killed by police at about 7 p.m. when he started to pull out of a parking space as officers approached.

As the truck moved, one of the officers then shot the driver through the windshield, police said. Moreno was taken to Parkland Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The other two people in the truck were uninjured, while on officer sustained a minor injury, police said.

Moreno's family said Friday they want a meeting with the police chief and that they want transparency from the department in the investigation.

The family said they had not been allowed to view Moreno's body until Friday afternoon and that the department hasn't communciated with them throughout the investigation or released the names of the officers involved in the fatal shooting.

A throng of supporters gathered inside the police department and vowed to not leave until they met with the chief.