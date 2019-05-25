A memorial for Isaiah Mobley, 19, who was killed in a motorcycle crash in his Fort Worth neighborhood, just north of downtown.

Nearly one week after 19-year-old Isaiah Mobley was killed in a motorcycle crash, more than 40 bikes rode one of his final routes as a memorial for a life taken too soon.

"When we lose one of our members it really hits home in the community," vice president of the DFW Bike Crew Louis Nicpon said.

Friends said riding was one of Mobley's greatest passions. The day of his death, he was riding a friend's motorcycle he was saving up to buy.

It happened a block from his home at the corner of Leota Street and Carver Avenue, just north of Downtown Fort Worth.

"They were going northbound on Leota and the car was going southbound," Mobley's uncle Cory Session said.

According to Session, a witness saw the car turn left right in front of Mobley.

"The other bike missed it, but Isaiah's bike hit it head on," Session said.

Mobley was thrown from the bike and died from blunt force trauma before help could arrive.

Now looking at the scene, Session can't help but question why it's a two-way stop rather than a four-way.

"This is a heavily congested street, according to the people that live on this street, because it;s the one street where you've got about seven streets to get to I-35," Session said.

Now his family is petitioning the city for change.

"It would probably mean saving someone else's life or preventing another accident from happening by simply digging a hole and putting a sign," Session said.

He said the family planned to bring the idea to the city council in the coming weeks, with some of Mobley's friends by their side.

Until then, those friends have stayed close by -- with a candlelight vigil Friday followed by Saturday's ride.

"You know, I want them to get some kind of closure that he's just not alone," Nicpon said.

A representative from the neighborhood association said they planned to discuss a four-way stop with the city at a June 6 meeting.