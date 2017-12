A family of four safely escaped a fire inside their southern Dallas home early Thursday morning, authorities say.

A family of four safely escaped a fire inside their southern Dallas home early Thursday morning, authorities say.

Firefighters were called at about 1 a.m. to the 2600 block of Palo Alto Drive where a one-story home caught fire. Firefighters said the family was standing out on the street when they arrived.

Crews were quick to get the fire under control. No residents or firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Arson investigators were called to the scene.