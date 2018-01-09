FWSSR All Western Parade Set for Saturday

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo's "All Western Parade" will make it's way through downtown Fort Worth on Saturday January 13.

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo's "All Western Parade" will make it's way through downtown Fort Worth on Saturday January 13.

There is just one rule for this parade... NO MOTOR VEHICLES ALLOWED.

This parade is put on by 100% pure "horse"-power.

The parade will navigate from the Tarrant County Courthouse, turn south on Main Street, proceed south through the middle of Sundance Plaza to 9th Street, turn west on 9th Street to Houston Street, then flow north on Houston Street and will end back at the Tarrant County Courthouse.

Arlington Heights Students Prepare for Stock Show and Rodeo

NBC 5's Kristin Dickerson explains how kids who don't have a farming or ranching lifestyle are getting ready to show their animals during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. (Published Friday, Jan. 5, 2018)

More than 150 entries will take part in the annual event, including cowboys, cowgirls, horse drawn carriages, floats and marching bands from local Fort Worth schools. The "All Western Parade" also serves as the official kick-off for the 2018 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

There are reserved tickets available for the parade. Seats will be available in Sundance Square for $25 each and a second set of seats will be at the Fort Worth Convention Center for $15 each.

You can also just grab a spot on the sidewalk along the parade route for free. Keep in mind though, those are first come, first serve.

If you would like to purchase reserved seating, CLICK HERE.





