FBI Searching for Inmate Who Escaped Seagoville Prison

The FBI has issued a warning after a man escaped a Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville.

Investigators say William Laurence Stanley escaped the prison on Thursday.

He is a 54-year-old white male, 6 feet tall, 245 pounds, with no hair and blue eyes.

Stanley has a US dollar bill with the word CENSORED in large black ink tattooed on his forehead. He also has a tattoo on the back of his head quoting the First Amendment.

Stanley was sentenced earlier this month to serve more than eight years in federal prison and ordered to pat more than $5 million in restitution. He was previously sentenced to 37 months in prison for extorting money from a Dallas-based business and ordered to pay more than $174000 in restitution to the numerous victims of his conduct.

If you have any information about Stanley, or see him in public, investigators say do not approach him, and instead call 911 or the FBI Dallas Field Office at 972-559-5000.

