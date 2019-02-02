Explosion Shakes Downtown Dallas Neighborhood

An explosion emanating from an underground electrical vault rocked a downtown Dallas neighborhood Saturday night, a Dallas Fire Rescue spokesperson says. (Published 8 minutes ago)

An explosion emanating from an underground electrical vault rocked a downtown Dallas neighborhood Saturday night, a Dallas Fire Rescue spokesperson says.

The blast happened just before 8 p.m. in the 300 block of South Cesar Chavez Boulevard -- just across U.S. 75 from Deep Ellum on a Saturday night.

The explosion sent a column of black smoke into the air, Dallas Fire Rescue public information officer Jason Evans said.

He said Dallas firefighters and Oncor personnel were waiting for the smoke to clear, so they could safely examine the situation.

Moment Dam Collapse in Brazil Released on Video

A video released Friday shows the exact moment a deadly dam burst in Brazil on January 25. The wall of sludge and mud from the dam is seen encroaching from the left side of the screen as vehicles move around on the right side but they are eventually covered by the mud. (Published Friday, Feb. 1, 2019)

Dallas Fire Rescue personnel checked nearby buildings for smoke, he said, and located one building that had some of its windows blown out by the explosion.

Evans said no injuries were reported.

A witness told NBC 5 white smoke had been coming out of the grate where the explosion happened for 20 to 30 minutes prior to the blast.