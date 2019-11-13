Several Dallas Area Rapid Transit light rail lines are being delayed Wednesday morning due to repairs being done on overhead wires, officials say.

Repair work is ongoing near Mockingbird station, which is affecting Orange, Red and Blue Lines, DART said in a travel alert:

Blue Line passengers will need to board shuttle buses between Pearl/Arts District and downtown Rowlett stations due to overhead wire repairs near Mockingbird Station. There will also be some shuttle trains between White Rock and downtown Rowlett to supplement bus shuttles.

Red Line passengers should expect delays and need to board shuttle buses between Pearl/Arts District and Lovers Lane stations due to overhead wire repairs near Mockingbird Station.

Orange Line passengers should expect delays and need to transfer to Green Line between Bachman and Pearl/Arts District. Then board shuttle buses between Pearl/Arts District and Lovers Lane due to overhead wire repairs near Mockingbird.

DART spokesman Gordon Shattles said repairs could take most of the day Wednesday.