Exotic Animals Seized in Texas to Be Rehabilitated in Wylie

By Hannah Everman

Published at 10:04 PM CST on Jan 19, 2018

    A white tiger, a snow white tiger and two bears rescued from a property in Texas are now under the care of In-Sync Exotics in Wylie.

    A collection of exotic animals seized by Texas law enforcement officers this week are now being cared for in North Texas.

    A white tiger, a snow white tiger and two bears were rescued from an "undisclosed" location in Texas, according to In-Sync Exotics media representative, Angela Culver. 

    "The animals were seized from people who did not have the proper permits and were housing them illegally," Culver told NBC 5.

    The tigers were taken to In-Sync Exotic's sanctuary in Wylie, where they will live for the rest of their lives.

    The two bears will live at the Frank Buck Zoo in Gainesville.

    Information about the people who illegally obtained the animals was not immediately available.

