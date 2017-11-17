Event in Dallas Helping Women 'Take Charge. Period'

An event in Dallas Friday night was organized to help women take charge and take care of their feminine health. (Published Friday, Nov. 17, 2017)

A conversation this weekend in Dallas will focus on the natural monthly cycle in the bodies of girls and women.

It's a stop on the Fearless Bleeding Tour 2017 hosted by a company called Thinx, the makers of "the only period-proof underwear," its website says, "because every person with a period deserves peace of mind."

The invitation to what's called the Local Bleeders Talk is a chance to "join a powerhouse room of Dallas-based female thinkers, healers, and academics as we discuss the intersection of race, religion, reproductive health, and self-care."

Tammi Kollinger of Dallas will be there. She's the CEO and founder of "Take Charge. Period." Since 2015, Kollinger’s nonprofit has collected and distributed pads and tampons to under-served women

She currently partners with Frisco Family Services, Victory Meadow Services and Jewish Family Services. She supplies the three food pantries in Dallas and Collin counties each with 80 packages a month. Kollinger buys the menstruation products out of her own pocket or through monetary donations to the nonprofit. And, she accepts donations of packaged products from individuals, groups or through the organization's Amazon Wish List.

"Collect and distribute and make an impact here and now, and I'm helping these women get what they need on a monthly basis, the basic necessities," she said.

Kollinger is unapologetic in her firm belief that girls and women should have access to feminine products. She never thought about, though, until two "ah-ha" moments.

The first was through a post on Facebook about a food pantry's need for menstrual products. She bought and donated.

The second came in an encounter with a homeless woman she often saw on her commute. Kollinger says she happened to have extra feminine pads in her car one day when she stopped at the light, saw the woman on the corner and asked if she could the pads. The woman said yes. Kollinger handed them over, helping the woman take charge of this small part of her life.

"This is real life. This is not something special; it's just not something that comes to our minds," Kollinger said.

And, the reality, Kollinger says, is that when girls and women don't have access to menstruation products, they suffer emotionally and financially.

"If there's a low-income woman, trying to get a job and they have an interview coming up and they start their period, and they have something to mange their menstrual flow and can walk into that interview more confident, that's making a difference," she said.

And when it comes to girls in school, she said, "If they're low income, and don't have access to feminine products and they don't have a way to manage their menstrual flow, most likely they're gonna stay home."

Kollinger says it is something people need to talk about.

"Perhaps the biggest problem with the conversation around menstruation is that there isn’t one," is the line on Kollinger's email signature.

"You can either still not talk about menstruation and still not think about it and still not have it at the forefront of your mind, whether you are male or female, a dad or mom, brother or sister, or you can do something about it," she said. "You can make sure those items are available to women, as readily available as toilet paper. You can make sure there's an extra box in the bathroom. if it's not provided by your company."

Kollinger's nonprofit is the beneficiary of the Thinx-sponsored Fearless Bleeding Tour that started in Dallas on Wednesday and ends Saturday, Nov. 18.

The tour includes the PMS (Period Management Truck) where women can get "an immersive taboo-bustin' experience" and "a bunch of period-proud events" along with the discussion Friday from 6-8 p.m. at The Wild Detectives, 314 West Eighth St. in Dallas.

The PMS truck will be there Friday and at the Deep Ellum Market on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Those who take part in activities are encouraged to donate unused tampons and pads so Kollinger and her team can get them to women in need.

