Duncanville High School Hopes for State Championship

Duncanville High School and the city of Duncanville as a whole are set to rally around their football team as the players try to do something they haven’t done in 20 years – win a state championship.

“We are the City of Champions… so, we are used to success,” student body president Kalaya Sibley said. “However going to State for football is a huge thing for us.”

“I think this means we solidify that City of Champions stake for our community and for our city,” Sibley said. “The whole city is standing behind us and routing for our student athletes.”

One of Duncanville High School’s most prestigious alumni, Gov. Greg Abbott will be in the spotlight during the 7:00 p.m. championship game against Galena Park North Shore at AT&T Stadium. Abbott will kick off the game with the coin toss.

The support has come from across the state.

“Other teams that we have played are cheering us on and reaching out to us,” Simmons said. “It is quite an exciting time.”

Fellow students are excited to see what the future holds for the players.

“I know a few of them myself and I already know they are going to be doing great things out there especially with their academic careers and their athletic careers,” student Adrian Guerrero said.

“We are proud of our athletes – our scholars,” Simmons said. “We have several all-academic players on the team.”

Duncanville ISD will hold a district-wide pep rally Saturday at Duncanville High School from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

At 4:45 p.m. the Duncanville Fire Department will stage firetrucks along the route out of town and fans will gather to cheer on the team as they leave.