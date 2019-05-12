One driver is in custody after crashing into the back of another vehicle, then proceeding to collide into a telephone pole, causing it to break in half.
At about 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to a crash at the intersection of Valley View Lane and Rock Island Road in Irving.
Investigations revealed that a Dodge Ram was traveling northbound on the 3700 block of Roy Orr Boulevard in Grand Prairie at a high rate of speed. A second vehicle, a Nissan Sentra, was traveling westbound on the 5200 block of Rock Island Road in Irving and was attempting to make a right turn at the intersection when the Dodge Ram lost control and collided with the back right of the Nissan.
The Dodge then continued northbound and crashed into a telephone pole, breaking it in half.
Officers found that there was also a 2-year-old not wearing a seatbelt in the Dodge Ram at the time of the crash, but the toddler did not suffer any injuries.
The driver of the Dodge sustained no life-threatening injuries and was arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication assault and one count of endangering a child.