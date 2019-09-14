Driver of Motorcycle Dies in Arlington Crash

Arlington police are asking for the public's help in searching for the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that left two people dead early Saturday. (Published Sept. 5, 2015)

The driver of a motorcycle is dead after a crash in Arlington Saturday afternoon, police say.

The collision happened at the intersection of E. Division Street and Watson Road around 3:54 p.m. Saturday, Arlington police said.

Police said a sedan was attempting to make left turn from eastbound Division onto northbound Watson, when it was struck by the motorcycle. The motorcycle's driver was thrown from the bike.

The motorcycle's driver, a man in his late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. There were two people in the sedan who were not injured and were cooperating with investigators.

Police said speed may have been a factor in the crash.