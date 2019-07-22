A driver who was outside their disabled vehicle in Plano was killed Monday morning after being struck by another vehicle, officials said. (Published 41 minutes ago)

A driver who was outside their disabled vehicle in Plano was killed Monday morning after being struck by another vehicle, officials said.

The disabled Nissan was in the eastbound lanes of the President George Bush Turnpike west of Preston Road when a Volvo SUV struck the driver who was outside the vehicle, said Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Lonny Haschel.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to Medical City Plano and later died, Haschel said.

The driver of the Volvo was not seriously injured.

No other information was available.