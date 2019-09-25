A person was killed when a stone slab fell from a truck outside of a Dallas stone retailer Wednesday afternoon, Dallas Fire-Rescue says.

The incident was reported at about 1:45 p.m. when Dallas Fire-Rescue's Urban Search and Rescue team was called to Infinity Stone, on the 9100 block of Sovereign Row, near Texas 183 and Regal Row.

Initial reports indicate the driver of a flatbed truck carrying a load of stone was outside the vehicle when at least one of the slabs fell of the truck and hit the driver.

Dallas Fire-Rescue's US&R team must remove the stone before the driver can be removed from the scene by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.

The name of the driver has not yet been released and it's not clear what caused the stone to fall.

According to a cached version of the company's website, Infinity Stone has been in business in Dallas for more than 24 years selling natural stone products made of granite, marble and quartz.