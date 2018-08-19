Driver Flees to Bar After Hitting, Killing Cyclist in Dallas

A man was arrested after he hit and killed a woman riding a bicycle late Saturday night.
Police at 12:05 a.m., the 47-year-old victim was riding a bicycle along the south shoulder of 1100 S. Riverfront Boulevard traveling westbound when the wreck occurred.
The driver, 22-year-old Jacob Albiar, was driving at a high speed and failed to properly navigate a curve on the roadway. Albiar drove into the south shoulder and struck the victim then collided with a planter box in front of an abandoned business.
Albiar proceeded to then flee the scene on foot to a nearby bar where officers apprehended him.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Albiar was arrested for intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.