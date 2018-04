A driver was killed in a single-car crash on U.S. 75 on Sunday, April 15, 2018.

A driver was ejected and killed in a crash on southbound U.S. 75 at Mockingbird Lane Sunday night.

The driver, who hasn't been identified, lost control and struck the wall at about 11 p.m., according to Dallas police.

Police said speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The driver died after being transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

The crash shut down all southbound lanes, which have since reopened.