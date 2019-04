A driver died after crashing into a tree Monday night in Irving, police said. Police and fire crews responded about 9:40 p.m. to the 200 block of Santa Fe Trail. (Published 23 minutes ago)

Driver Dies After Crashing Into Tree in Irving

A driver died after crashing into a tree Monday night in Irving, police said.

Police and fire crews responded about 9:40 p.m. to the 200 block of Santa Fe Trail. They had to extricate the male driver and transported him to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Police believe speed played a factor in the crash.

No other information was available.