Dozens of Roosters Seized from Suspected Cockfight

A stolen vehicle report led officers to something more at a property in southeast Dallas.

According to the SPCA of Texas, Dallas police officers were looking for a stolen vehicle and traced it to a property on Cory Street. When they arrived, they witnessed a cockfight in progress.

The SPCA was called in to help Dallas Animal Services in relocating the dozens of roosters located on the property. In all, 48 roosters were located on the abandoned property. Three others were severely injured and had to be euthanized on the scene. Two birds were found dead on the property.

In photos released by the SPCA, a ledger was found on the scene along with boxes to hold the roosters for fights.

North Texas Students Compete in Edible Car Contest

Something you certainly don't see every day. Students from across North Texas competed in a race involving cars made entirely of food. (Published Friday, Jan. 26, 2018)

Police have not released any information on any arrests at this time. SPCA officials said one person was arrested for possession of cockfighting paraphernalia and another person was cited for attending a cockfight.